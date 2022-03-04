Buy or Sell Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.45. The company’s stock price has collected -7.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. (NYSE :AZUL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZUL is at 1.17.

The average price from analysts is $104.74, which is $6.42 above the current price. AZUL currently public float of 89.18M and currently shorts hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZUL was 2.16M shares.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL stocks went down by -7.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.82% and a quarterly performance of 22.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for Azul S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.93% for AZUL stocks with a simple moving average of -25.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $25 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZUL reach a price target of $20.80, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for AZUL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

AZUL Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.63. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Equity return is now at value 25.60, with -25.00 for asset returns.