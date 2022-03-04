A Lesson to Learn: Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) went down by -5.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.89. The company’s stock price has collected -1.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE :PFGC) Right Now?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 204.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFGC is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Performance Food Group Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.27, which is $10.17 above the current price. PFGC currently public float of 152.10M and currently shorts hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFGC was 1.60M shares.

PFGC’s Market Performance

PFGC stocks went down by -1.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.00% and a quarterly performance of 39.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for Performance Food Group Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.31% for PFGC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $61 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFGC reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for PFGC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 29th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to PFGC, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

PFGC Trading at 13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +23.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.03. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 18.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from Hagerty Patrick T., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $52.87 back on Feb 16. After this action, Hagerty Patrick T. now owns 149,325 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $528,672 using the latest closing price.

VLAHCEVIC CHRISTINE R, the See Remarks of Performance Food Group Company, sale 3,983 shares at $50.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that VLAHCEVIC CHRISTINE R is holding 18,022 shares at $202,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.66 for the present operating margin

+10.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at +0.13. The total capital return value is set at 3.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.83. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), the company’s capital structure generated 142.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.75. Total debt to assets is 37.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.97 and the total asset turnover is 3.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.