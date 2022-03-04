A Lesson to Learn: Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.61. The company’s stock price has collected 1.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Omnicom Gets Boost From Helping Marketers Reach Consumers Directly

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE :OMC) Right Now?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMC is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Omnicom Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.09, which is $8.61 above the current price. OMC currently public float of 206.44M and currently shorts hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMC was 2.01M shares.

OMC’s Market Performance

OMC stocks went up by 1.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.91% and a quarterly performance of 25.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Omnicom Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.39% for OMC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $85 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMC reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for OMC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 09th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to OMC, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

OMC Trading at 6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.19. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw 13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from Tarlowe Rochelle M., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $85.86 back on Feb 15. After this action, Tarlowe Rochelle M. now owns 12,967 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $128,794 using the latest closing price.

Castellaneta Andrew, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $85.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Castellaneta Andrew is holding 32,131 shares at $427,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+17.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +9.85. Equity return is now at value 43.00, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.