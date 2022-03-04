A Lesson to Learn: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.64. The company’s stock price has collected -9.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/21 that Darden Restaurants, KB Home, H.B. Fuller: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ :HOFV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOFV is at 0.20.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $5.05 above the current price. HOFV currently public float of 58.38M and currently shorts hold a 16.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOFV was 1.80M shares.

HOFV’s Market Performance

HOFV stocks went down by -9.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.08% and a quarterly performance of -47.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.39% for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.51% for HOFV stocks with a simple moving average of -62.74% for the last 200 days.

HOFV Trading at -27.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOFV fell by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0714. In addition, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company saw -37.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOFV starting from Gould Lisa, who sale 1,411 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Feb 01. After this action, Gould Lisa now owns 55,667 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, valued at $1,566 using the latest closing price.

Muhleman Erica, the EVP of New Bus. Dev./Marketing of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, sale 1,411 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Muhleman Erica is holding 224,015 shares at $1,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOFV

Equity return is now at value -66.60, with -34.60 for asset returns.