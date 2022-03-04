A Lesson to Learn: Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) went down by -7.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s stock price has collected -4.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EBON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ebang International Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EBON currently public float of 129.34M and currently shorts hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBON was 3.34M shares.

EBON’s Market Performance

EBON stocks went down by -4.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.59% and a quarterly performance of -17.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.34% for Ebang International Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.46% for EBON stocks with a simple moving average of -41.81% for the last 200 days.

EBON Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBON fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3285. In addition, Ebang International Holdings Inc. saw 15.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.