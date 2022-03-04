A Lesson to Learn: Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) went down by -9.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.39. The company’s stock price has collected -6.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :CIFR) Right Now?

CIFR currently public float of 36.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIFR was 703.79K shares.

CIFR’s Market Performance

CIFR stocks went down by -6.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.16% and a quarterly performance of -65.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.65% for Cipher Mining Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.34% for CIFR stocks with a simple moving average of -66.72% for the last 200 days.

CIFR Trading at -24.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares sank -7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc. saw -42.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.