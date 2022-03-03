Why Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.49. The company’s stock price has collected 14.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Coinbase, Beyond Meat, Block, Etsy, Farfetch: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :PLTK) Right Now?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Playtika Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.73, which is $9.09 above the current price. PLTK currently public float of 68.65M and currently shorts hold a 14.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTK was 1.58M shares.

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK stocks went up by 14.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.33% and a quarterly performance of 14.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.37% for Playtika Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.28% for PLTK stocks with a simple moving average of -13.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTK reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for PLTK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PLTK, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

PLTK Trading at 10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +13.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK rose by +14.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.09. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 13.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Antokol Robert, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $21.62 back on Nov 17. After this action, Antokol Robert now owns 16,004,800 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $3,243,345 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Equity return is now at value -41.70, with 13.80 for asset returns.