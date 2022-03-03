We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ternium S.A. (TX), Here is What We Found

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) went up by 5.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.86. The company’s stock price has collected 10.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ternium S.A. (NYSE :TX) Right Now?

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TX is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Ternium S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

TX currently public float of 194.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TX was 804.47K shares.

TX’s Market Performance

TX stocks went up by 10.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.89% and a quarterly performance of 7.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.83% for Ternium S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.71% for TX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $45 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TX reach a price target of $61, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for TX stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TX, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

TX Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TX rose by +10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.33. In addition, Ternium S.A. saw -5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TX

Equity return is now at value 41.80, with 24.70 for asset returns.