We Analyzed the Future Direction of Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG), Here is What We Found

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) went up by 20.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.87. The company’s stock price has collected 13.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE :MCG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Membership Collective Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.17, which is $6.53 above the current price. MCG currently public float of 37.78M and currently shorts hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCG was 335.02K shares.

MCG’s Market Performance

MCG stocks went up by 13.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.71% and a quarterly performance of -26.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.41% for Membership Collective Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.19% for MCG stocks with a simple moving average of -20.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MCG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MCG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCG reach a price target of $16.50. The rating they have provided for MCG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

MCG Trading at -8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCG rose by +13.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, Membership Collective Group Inc. saw -28.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCG starting from Afzal Humera, who sale 194 shares at the price of $9.44 back on Jan 26. After this action, Afzal Humera now owns 10,827 shares of Membership Collective Group Inc., valued at $1,831 using the latest closing price.

Afzal Humera, the Chief Financial Officer of Membership Collective Group Inc., sale 9,379 shares at $9.19 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Afzal Humera is holding 11,021 shares at $86,217 based on the most recent closing price.