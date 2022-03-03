We Analyzed the Future Direction of Harsco Corporation (HSC), Here is What We Found

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.73. The company’s stock price has collected -17.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harsco Corporation (NYSE :HSC) Right Now?

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSC is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Harsco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.75, which is $9.98 above the current price. HSC currently public float of 77.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSC was 464.03K shares.

HSC’s Market Performance

HSC stocks went down by -17.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.66% and a quarterly performance of -12.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for Harsco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.84% for HSC stocks with a simple moving average of -28.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSC

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSC reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for HSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 07th, 2021.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to HSC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

HSC Trading at -19.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.81%, as shares sank -19.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSC fell by -17.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.84. In addition, Harsco Corporation saw -23.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSC starting from GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $11.92 back on Feb 28. After this action, GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III now owns 701,776 shares of Harsco Corporation, valued at $298,000 using the latest closing price.

Aga Anshooman, the SVP and CFO of Harsco Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $11.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Aga Anshooman is holding 4,000 shares at $23,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.78 for the present operating margin

+19.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harsco Corporation stands at +1.20. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.