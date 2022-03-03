We Analyzed the Future Direction of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA), Here is What We Found

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) went down by -26.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.23. The company’s stock price has collected -31.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE :AKA) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $13.11, which is $9.97 above the current price. AKA currently public float of 83.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKA was 276.84K shares.

AKA’s Market Performance

AKA stocks went down by -31.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.93% and a quarterly performance of -56.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.54% for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.49% for AKA stocks with a simple moving average of -45.61% for the last 200 days.

AKA Trading at -34.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.08%, as shares sank -32.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKA fell by -31.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.56. In addition, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. saw -44.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKA starting from BEARD TRADING PTY LTD., who purchase 32,000 shares at the price of $8.97 back on Dec 16. After this action, BEARD TRADING PTY LTD. now owns 571,500 shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., valued at $287,040 using the latest closing price.