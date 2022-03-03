Wall Street Pummels Cummins Inc. (CMI) After Recent Earnings Report

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) went up by 5.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $277.09. The company’s stock price has collected 0.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/22/22 that Cummins Is Buying Parts Maker Meritor. It’s a Deal About EV Trucks.

Is It Worth Investing in Cummins Inc. (NYSE :CMI) Right Now?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMI is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Cummins Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $267.67, which is $62.26 above the current price. CMI currently public float of 141.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMI was 1.14M shares.

CMI’s Market Performance

CMI stocks went up by 0.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.25% and a quarterly performance of -1.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for Cummins Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.96% for CMI stocks with a simple moving average of -11.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $230 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2021.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMI reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for CMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMI, setting the target price at $284 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

CMI Trading at -6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMI rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.97. In addition, Cummins Inc. saw -5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMI starting from HERMAN ALEXIS M, who sale 263 shares at the price of $204.08 back on Feb 25. After this action, HERMAN ALEXIS M now owns 32,932 shares of Cummins Inc., valued at $53,673 using the latest closing price.

Smith Mark Andrew, the VP – Chief Financial Officer of Cummins Inc., sale 430 shares at $205.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Smith Mark Andrew is holding 7,950 shares at $88,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.20 for the present operating margin

+23.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cummins Inc. stands at +8.87. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with 9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.