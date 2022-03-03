Wall Street Pummels Box Inc. (BOX) After Recent Earnings Report

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) went up by 2.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.13. The company’s stock price has collected 6.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 6 hours ago that Box Posts Strong Earnings. CEO Cites Three Megatrends.

Is It Worth Investing in Box Inc. (NYSE :BOX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOX is at 1.26.

BOX currently public float of 144.25M and currently shorts hold a 6.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOX was 1.60M shares.

BOX’s Market Performance

BOX stocks went up by 6.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.50% and a quarterly performance of 11.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Box Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.30% for BOX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BOX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BOX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOX reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for BOX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to BOX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

BOX Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOX rose by +6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.07. In addition, Box Inc. saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOX starting from Smith Dylan C, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Feb 10. After this action, Smith Dylan C now owns 1,465,012 shares of Box Inc., valued at $404,955 using the latest closing price.

Smith Dylan C, the Chief Financial Officer of Box Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $25.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Smith Dylan C is holding 1,100,012 shares at $379,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.88 for the present operating margin

+66.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Box Inc. stands at -5.64. The total capital return value is set at -6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.25. Equity return is now at value 133.50, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Box Inc. (BOX), the company’s capital structure generated 429.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.10. Total debt to assets is 47.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 364.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.