Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) went up by 25.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.55. The company’s stock price has collected 64.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX :UUU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UUU is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Universal Security Instruments Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

UUU currently public float of 1.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UUU was 490.59K shares.

UUU’s Market Performance

UUU stocks went up by 64.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 84.39% and a quarterly performance of 30.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 35.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.87% for Universal Security Instruments Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 70.17% for UUU stocks with a simple moving average of -3.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UUU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UUU by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UUU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.86 based on the research report published on January 15th of the previous year 2013.

UUU Trading at 63.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.85%, as shares surge +83.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUU rose by +64.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Universal Security Instruments Inc. saw 45.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+32.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Security Instruments Inc. stands at +1.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.75. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU), the company’s capital structure generated 4.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 2.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.