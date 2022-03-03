The Chart for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.14. The company’s stock price has collected 19.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/20 that Iron Mountain Discloses Potential Sanctions Violations

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE :IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRM is at 0.88.

IRM currently public float of 286.30M and currently shorts hold a 7.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRM was 2.35M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM stocks went up by 19.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.93% and a quarterly performance of 11.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Iron Mountain Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.50% for IRM stocks with a simple moving average of 10.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRM reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for IRM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to IRM, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

IRM Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +19.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.49. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw -3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Borges Daniel, who sale 2,470 shares at the price of $46.52 back on Feb 25. After this action, Borges Daniel now owns 0 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $114,904 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 58,024 shares at $48.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Meaney William L is holding 277,311 shares at $2,788,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Equity return is now at value 45.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.