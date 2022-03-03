The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Just Got Our Attention

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) went up by 3.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.86. The company’s stock price has collected 3.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/29/20 that Canada’s Banks Take Earnings Hit from Loss Provisions

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE :BNS) Right Now?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNS is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.33, which is $1.77 above the current price. BNS currently public float of 1.22B and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNS was 1.86M shares.

BNS’s Market Performance

BNS stocks went up by 3.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.56% and a quarterly performance of 18.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.62% for The Bank of Nova Scotia. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.59% for BNS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.47% for the last 200 days.

BNS Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.70. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw 2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at +25.23. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.