RPC Inc. (RES) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) went up by 7.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.07. The company’s stock price has collected 13.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RPC Inc. (NYSE :RES) Right Now?

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 275.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RES is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for RPC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.61, which is -$1.84 below the current price. RES currently public float of 70.94M and currently shorts hold a 9.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RES was 1.02M shares.

RES’s Market Performance

RES stocks went up by 13.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.81% and a quarterly performance of 125.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.35% for RPC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.66% for RES stocks with a simple moving average of 77.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RES reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for RES stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RES, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

RES Trading at 45.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +43.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES rose by +13.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, RPC Inc. saw 100.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RES starting from LOR INC, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Dec 02. After this action, LOR INC now owns 8,425,000 shares of RPC Inc., valued at $160,004 using the latest closing price.

ROLLINS GARY W, the Director of RPC Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that ROLLINS GARY W is holding 8,425,000 shares at $160,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.63 for the present operating margin

+14.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPC Inc. stands at +0.83. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.