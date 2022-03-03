Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Riskified Ltd. (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) went down by -6.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s stock price has collected 14.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE :RSKD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Riskified Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.43, which is $2.54 above the current price. RSKD currently public float of 57.62M and currently shorts hold a 5.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSKD was 1.17M shares.

RSKD’s Market Performance

RSKD stocks went up by 14.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.15% and a quarterly performance of -27.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.23% for Riskified Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.90% for RSKD stocks with a simple moving average of -58.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSKD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RSKD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RSKD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RSKD reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for RSKD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

RSKD Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.66%, as shares sank -6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSKD rose by +14.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, Riskified Ltd. saw -12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RSKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.18 for the present operating margin

+53.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riskified Ltd. stands at -78.07. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -45.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.05.