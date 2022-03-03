Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) went up by 12.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.00. The company’s stock price has collected 14.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/21 that Midsize Pharmaceutical Firms Are the Industry’s Big Deal Makers

Is It Worth Investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ :JAZZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAZZ is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $199.71, which is $48.68 above the current price. JAZZ currently public float of 59.89M and currently shorts hold a 7.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAZZ was 603.42K shares.

JAZZ’s Market Performance

JAZZ stocks went up by 14.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.22% and a quarterly performance of 27.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.33% for JAZZ stocks with a simple moving average of 4.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $198 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAZZ reach a price target of $172. The rating they have provided for JAZZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to JAZZ, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

JAZZ Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ rose by +14.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.65. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw 20.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from COZADD BRUCE C, who sale 6,372 shares at the price of $139.23 back on Feb 01. After this action, COZADD BRUCE C now owns 325,788 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $887,168 using the latest closing price.

COZADD BRUCE C, the Chairman & CEO of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 5,791 shares at $127.85 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that COZADD BRUCE C is holding 322,460 shares at $740,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.39 for the present operating margin

+82.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 14.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 61.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.07. Total debt to assets is 34.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.