Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) went down by -1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.75. The company’s stock price has collected 7.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/20/21 that Procore Technologies Aims to Digitize Construction. Its IPO Gained 31%.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PCOR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Procore Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.80, which is $28.6 above the current price. PCOR currently public float of 114.70M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCOR was 1.04M shares.

PCOR’s Market Performance

PCOR stocks went up by 7.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.59% and a quarterly performance of -24.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.44% for Procore Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.54% for PCOR stocks with a simple moving average of -24.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $85 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCOR reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for PCOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

PCOR Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +7.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.11. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc. saw -19.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Lyandres Dennis, who sale 3,938 shares at the price of $66.77 back on Mar 01. After this action, Lyandres Dennis now owns 591,302 shares of Procore Technologies Inc., valued at $262,940 using the latest closing price.

Lyandres Dennis, the Chief Revenue Officer of Procore Technologies Inc., sale 9,208 shares at $64.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Lyandres Dennis is holding 595,240 shares at $598,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.74 for the present operating margin

+79.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc. stands at -51.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.