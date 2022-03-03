Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) went up by 5.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.78. The company’s stock price has collected 1.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE :ASB) Right Now?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASB is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Associated Banc-Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.78, which is $0.99 above the current price. ASB currently public float of 145.80M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASB was 1.14M shares.

ASB’s Market Performance

ASB stocks went up by 1.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.26% and a quarterly performance of 12.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Associated Banc-Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.52% for ASB stocks with a simple moving average of 11.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ASB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

ASB Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.82. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw 9.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Braeger Matthew R, who sale 10,994 shares at the price of $25.47 back on Feb 15. After this action, Braeger Matthew R now owns 6,705 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $279,997 using the latest closing price.

Thayer John P, the Executive Vice President of Associated Banc-Corp, sale 200 shares at $25.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Thayer John P is holding 11,599 shares at $5,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at +31.14. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.