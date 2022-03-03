Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 6.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.03. The company’s stock price has collected 14.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :EVFM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVFM is at -0.33.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

EVFM currently public float of 150.57M and currently shorts hold a 17.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVFM was 4.04M shares.

EVFM’s Market Performance

EVFM stocks went up by 14.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.01% and a quarterly performance of 20.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.54% for Evofem Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.04% for EVFM stocks with a simple moving average of -23.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVFM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EVFM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EVFM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $0.80 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVFM reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for EVFM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EVFM, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

EVFM Trading at 25.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares surge +18.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVFM rose by +14.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4560. In addition, Evofem Biosciences Inc. saw 42.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVFM starting from File Justin J., who purchase 40,594 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Dec 20. After this action, File Justin J. now owns 480,982 shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc., valued at $15,020 using the latest closing price.

Fitzpatrick Alexander A, the General Counsel and Secretary of Evofem Biosciences Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Fitzpatrick Alexander A is holding 336,422 shares at $9,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23234.08 for the present operating margin

-269.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stands at -31907.85. The total capital return value is set at -200.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -590.20.

Based on Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM), the company’s capital structure generated 6,380.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.46. Total debt to assets is 78.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,319.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.