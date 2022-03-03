Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Eversource Energy (ES)?

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.66. The company’s stock price has collected 1.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eversource Energy (NYSE :ES) Right Now?

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ES is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Eversource Energy declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.19, which is $9.31 above the current price. ES currently public float of 343.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ES was 1.77M shares.

ES’s Market Performance

ES stocks went up by 1.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.77% and a quarterly performance of -1.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Eversource Energy. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.98% for ES stocks with a simple moving average of -5.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ES stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ES by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ES in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $80 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ES reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for ES stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to ES, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

ES Trading at -6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.73. In addition, Eversource Energy saw -11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from FORRY LINDA DORCENA, who sale 1,487 shares at the price of $79.18 back on Feb 24. After this action, FORRY LINDA DORCENA now owns 7,628 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $117,741 using the latest closing price.

BUTH JAY S., the VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off of Eversource Energy, sale 725 shares at $82.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that BUTH JAY S. is holding 18,824 shares at $60,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+28.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eversource Energy stands at +12.37. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.