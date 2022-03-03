Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) went up by 5.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.08. The company’s stock price has collected 1.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/16/21 that A Small Sports Retailer Is Thinking Big

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ :ASO) Right Now?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.09, which is $26.71 above the current price. ASO currently public float of 82.37M and currently shorts hold a 12.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASO was 2.68M shares.

ASO’s Market Performance

ASO stocks went up by 1.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.99% and a quarterly performance of -27.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.12% for ASO stocks with a simple moving average of -19.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to ASO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

ASO Trading at -15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -20.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.12. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw -26.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from HICKS KEN C, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $38.91 back on Jan 14. After this action, HICKS KEN C now owns 440,820 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $778,200 using the latest closing price.

MARLEY BRIAN T, the Director of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $39.46 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that MARLEY BRIAN T is holding 45,801 shares at $394,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.80 for the present operating margin

+28.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stands at +5.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.35. Equity return is now at value 47.30, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), the company’s capital structure generated 181.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.45. Total debt to assets is 45.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 363.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.