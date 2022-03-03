Is Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) a Keeper?

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) went up by 3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s stock price has collected 3.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ :GNUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNUS is at 1.80.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

GNUS currently public float of 284.22M and currently shorts hold a 16.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNUS was 5.16M shares.

GNUS’s Market Performance

GNUS stocks went up by 3.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.64% and a quarterly performance of -28.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.10% for Genius Brands International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.32% for GNUS stocks with a simple moving average of -36.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNUS stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for GNUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNUS in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $5 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

GNUS Trading at -9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNUS rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8975. In addition, Genius Brands International Inc. saw -15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNUS starting from Chizick Harold, who sale 419,335 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Dec 21. After this action, Chizick Harold now owns 838,671 shares of Genius Brands International Inc., valued at $487,687 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-720.44 for the present operating margin

-0.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Brands International Inc. stands at -16182.48. The total capital return value is set at -25.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -581.72. Equity return is now at value -106.60, with -92.10 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.98. Total debt to assets is 2.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.12.