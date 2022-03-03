Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) went up by 3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.01. The company’s stock price has collected -2.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that TD Bank to Acquire First Horizon for Over $13 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE :TD) Right Now?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TD is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.50, which is $4.46 above the current price. TD currently public float of 1.82B and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TD was 2.09M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD stocks went down by -2.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.36% and a quarterly performance of 11.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.93% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.11% for TD stocks with a simple moving average of 10.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TD

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TD reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for TD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

TD Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.84. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw 4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at +29.70. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.