Here’s Our Rant About Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) went up by 9.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.97. The company’s stock price has collected 16.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE :HCC) Right Now?

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCC is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Warrior Met Coal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.83, which is -$1.61 below the current price. HCC currently public float of 50.97M and currently shorts hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCC was 692.53K shares.

HCC’s Market Performance

HCC stocks went up by 16.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.08% and a quarterly performance of 69.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.06% for Warrior Met Coal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.55% for HCC stocks with a simple moving average of 60.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HCC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCC reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for HCC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 30th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HCC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 30th of the previous year.

HCC Trading at 31.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +28.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC rose by +16.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.63. In addition, Warrior Met Coal Inc. saw 41.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCC starting from Richardson Jack K., who sale 4,365 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Feb 03. After this action, Richardson Jack K. now owns 56,081 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc., valued at $130,950 using the latest closing price.

Gant Kelli K., the Chief Administrative Officer of Warrior Met Coal Inc., sale 2,681 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Gant Kelli K. is holding 19,442 shares at $67,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.23 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warrior Met Coal Inc. stands at +14.24. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.96.