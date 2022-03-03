Here’s Our Rant About Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) went down by -8.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.04. The company’s stock price has collected -12.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE :SLVM) Right Now?

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sylvamo Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $40.00, which is $8.63 above the current price. SLVM currently public float of 35.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLVM was 490.55K shares.

SLVM’s Market Performance

SLVM stocks went down by -12.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.95% and a quarterly performance of 0.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Sylvamo Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.96% for SLVM stocks with a simple moving average of -0.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLVM

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLVM reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for SLVM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SLVM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

SLVM Trading at -4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLVM fell by -12.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.25. In addition, Sylvamo Corporation saw 8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLVM starting from Ribieras JeanMichel, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $31.07 back on Nov 29. After this action, Ribieras JeanMichel now owns 117,923 shares of Sylvamo Corporation, valued at $310,720 using the latest closing price.

Cleves Thomas A, the SVP, Corporate Affairs of Sylvamo Corporation, purchase 19,340 shares at $32.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Cleves Thomas A is holding 43,000 shares at $627,341 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+29.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sylvamo Corporation stands at +9.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.