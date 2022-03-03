Here’s Our Rant About GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) went down by -2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.94. The company’s stock price has collected -10.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE :GLOP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLOP is at 2.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for GasLog Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.38, which is $1.8 above the current price. GLOP currently public float of 35.27M and currently shorts hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLOP was 291.60K shares.

GLOP’s Market Performance

GLOP stocks went down by -10.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.92% and a quarterly performance of -25.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.65% for GasLog Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.13% for GLOP stocks with a simple moving average of -22.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLOP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GLOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLOP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.50 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to GLOP, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 28th of the previous year.

GLOP Trading at -19.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -20.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLOP fell by -15.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, GasLog Partners LP saw -20.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.49 for the present operating margin

+48.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for GasLog Partners LP stands at +1.76. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.