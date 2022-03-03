Here’s How Your Trade Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Aggressively Right Now

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) went down by -4.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected -32.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zevia PBC (NYSE :ZVIA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Zevia PBC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.77, which is $6.88 above the current price. ZVIA currently public float of 8.23M and currently shorts hold a 21.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZVIA was 185.44K shares.

ZVIA’s Market Performance

ZVIA stocks went down by -32.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.38% and a quarterly performance of -23.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.88% for Zevia PBC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.77% for ZVIA stocks with a simple moving average of -43.68% for the last 200 days.

ZVIA Trading at -25.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.54%, as shares sank -25.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVIA fell by -32.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.53. In addition, Zevia PBC saw -16.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.27 for the present operating margin

+43.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevia PBC stands at -33.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.73.