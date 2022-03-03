Here’s How Your Trade Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Aggressively Right Now

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.04. The company’s stock price has collected -2.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE :VIV) Right Now?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIV is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Telefonica Brasil S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.83, which is $1.44 above the current price. VIV currently public float of 452.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIV was 887.60K shares.

VIV’s Market Performance

VIV stocks went down by -2.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.99% and a quarterly performance of 10.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for Telefonica Brasil S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.80% for VIV stocks with a simple moving average of 14.66% for the last 200 days.

VIV Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 11.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.45 for the present operating margin

+45.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A. stands at +14.15. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.