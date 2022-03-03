CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) went up by 8.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.23. The company’s stock price has collected 17.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE :CEIX) Right Now?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEIX is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CONSOL Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.33, which is -$0.73 below the current price. CEIX currently public float of 33.66M and currently shorts hold a 4.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEIX was 444.72K shares.

CEIX’s Market Performance

CEIX stocks went up by 17.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.67% and a quarterly performance of 55.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 208.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.16% for CONSOL Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.73% for CEIX stocks with a simple moving average of 47.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEIX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CEIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 19th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CEIX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

CEIX Trading at 34.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +42.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX rose by +17.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.72. In addition, CONSOL Energy Inc. saw 49.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from MILLS JOHN T, who sale 15,702 shares at the price of $16.58 back on Jun 02. After this action, MILLS JOHN T now owns 86,674 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc., valued at $260,339 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.59 for the present operating margin

+10.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for CONSOL Energy Inc. stands at +2.86. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.