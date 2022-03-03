CHP Merger Corp. (CHPM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.38. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ :CHPM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CHP Merger Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CHPM currently public float of 30.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHPM was 44.97K shares.

CHPM’s Market Performance

CHPM stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.20% and a quarterly performance of 1.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.06% for CHP Merger Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.12% for CHPM stocks with a simple moving average of 1.30% for the last 200 days.

CHPM Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate decreased by 0.00%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPM rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, CHP Merger Corp. saw 0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPM

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -1.00 for asset returns.