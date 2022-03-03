Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) went down by -3.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $825.62. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that Charter Earnings Were Strong, but Subscriber Trends Were Weak

Is It Worth Investing in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :CHTR) Right Now?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHTR is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Charter Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $716.25, which is $155.81 above the current price. CHTR currently public float of 116.07M and currently shorts hold a 8.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHTR was 1.56M shares.

CHTR’s Market Performance

CHTR stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.77% and a quarterly performance of -11.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Charter Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.11% for CHTR stocks with a simple moving average of -17.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $600 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHTR reach a price target of $690, previously predicting the price at $770. The rating they have provided for CHTR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2022.

CHTR Trading at -6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $600.42. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw -12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Winfrey Christopher L, who purchase 2,750 shares at the price of $591.96 back on Feb 01. After this action, Winfrey Christopher L now owns 49,256 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $1,627,886 using the latest closing price.

Rutledge Thomas, the Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications Inc., sale 44,894 shares at $675.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Rutledge Thomas is holding 3,579 shares at $30,316,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.00 for the present operating margin

+39.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +9.01. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.