Buy or Sell ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) went down by -2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.30. The company’s stock price has collected 2.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ :RNW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ReNew Energy Global plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.65, which is $5.95 above the current price. RNW currently public float of 194.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNW was 795.39K shares.

RNW’s Market Performance

RNW stocks went up by 2.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.98% and a quarterly performance of -3.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.20% for ReNew Energy Global plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.49% for RNW stocks with a simple moving average of -16.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $17 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNW reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for RNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 28th, 2021.

RNW Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares surge +22.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +2.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, ReNew Energy Global plc saw -4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.19 for the present operating margin

+21.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global plc stands at -38.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.