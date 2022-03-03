Buy or Sell Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) went up by 5.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.76. The company’s stock price has collected 13.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that Flexion and Adamas Surge. The Small-Cap Pharma Firms Are Being Acquired.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ :PCRX) Right Now?

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCRX is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Pacira BioSciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.75, which is $9.87 above the current price. PCRX currently public float of 44.07M and currently shorts hold a 15.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCRX was 514.03K shares.

PCRX’s Market Performance

PCRX stocks went up by 13.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.56% and a quarterly performance of 35.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Pacira BioSciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.06% for PCRX stocks with a simple moving average of 21.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCRX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PCRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PCRX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $83 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCRX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for PCRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PCRX, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

PCRX Trading at 13.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +14.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCRX rose by +13.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.63. In addition, Pacira BioSciences Inc. saw 18.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCRX starting from PACE GARY W, who sale 1,359 shares at the price of $67.75 back on Mar 01. After this action, PACE GARY W now owns 129,530 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc., valued at $92,072 using the latest closing price.

PACE GARY W, the Director of Pacira BioSciences Inc., sale 28,641 shares at $66.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that PACE GARY W is holding 129,530 shares at $1,914,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.53 for the present operating margin

+71.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacira BioSciences Inc. stands at +7.75. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.