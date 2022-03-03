Buy or Sell DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) went up by 5.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.99. The company’s stock price has collected 20.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ :DMTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for DermTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.17, which is $35.47 above the current price. DMTK currently public float of 19.13M and currently shorts hold a 30.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMTK was 757.38K shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK stocks went up by 20.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.62% and a quarterly performance of -32.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.43% for DermTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.02% for DMTK stocks with a simple moving average of -52.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $26 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMTK reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for DMTK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DMTK, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

DMTK Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.53%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK rose by +20.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.89. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw -14.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Wood Todd Michael, who sale 637 shares at the price of $16.29 back on Dec 14. After this action, Wood Todd Michael now owns 143,302 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $10,377 using the latest closing price.

Dobak John, the Chief Executive Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 1,964 shares at $16.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Dobak John is holding 450,562 shares at $32,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -29.40, with -28.00 for asset returns.