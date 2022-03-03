A Lesson to Learn: Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) went up by 9.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.12. The company’s stock price has collected 26.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ :KRBP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KRBP currently public float of 10.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRBP was 168.27K shares.

KRBP’s Market Performance

KRBP stocks went up by 26.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.62% and a quarterly performance of -70.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.64% for Kiromic BioPharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.95% for KRBP stocks with a simple moving average of -74.35% for the last 200 days.

KRBP Trading at -26.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.41%, as shares sank -17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRBP rose by +40.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7732. In addition, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. saw -48.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRBP starting from Chiriva Internati Maurizio, who purchase 2,800 shares at the price of $3.70 back on Sep 09. After this action, Chiriva Internati Maurizio now owns 1,378,072 shares of Kiromic BioPharma Inc., valued at $10,357 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRBP

The total capital return value is set at -280.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -288.13. Equity return is now at value -420.60, with -182.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP), the company’s capital structure generated 4.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.96.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.32.