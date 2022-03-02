We Analyzed the Future Direction of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), Here is What We Found

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) went up by 15.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.98. The company’s stock price has collected 26.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ :FRPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRPT is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Freshpet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $127.64, which is $17.95 above the current price. FRPT currently public float of 41.86M and currently shorts hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRPT was 573.85K shares.

FRPT’s Market Performance

FRPT stocks went up by 26.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.89% and a quarterly performance of 0.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for Freshpet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.51% for FRPT stocks with a simple moving average of -16.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRPT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for FRPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRPT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $175 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRPT reach a price target of $229. The rating they have provided for FRPT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to FRPT, setting the target price at $192 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

FRPT Trading at 19.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares surge +17.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRPT rose by +26.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.43. In addition, Freshpet Inc. saw 15.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRPT starting from NORRIS CHARLES A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $110.03 back on Nov 29. After this action, NORRIS CHARLES A now owns 30,173 shares of Freshpet Inc., valued at $550,150 using the latest closing price.

Cyr William B., the Chief Executive Officer of Freshpet Inc., purchase 1,819 shares at $109.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26, which means that Cyr William B. is holding 77,351 shares at $199,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.15 for the present operating margin

+39.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshpet Inc. stands at -1.00. The total capital return value is set at 1.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.09. Total debt to assets is 1.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.