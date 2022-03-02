Wall Street Pummels Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) After Recent Earnings Report

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) went down by -8.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s stock price has collected -12.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that Tronox Stock Surged on Report of $4.3 Billion Buyout Offer

Is It Worth Investing in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE :TROX) Right Now?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TROX is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Tronox Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.44, which is $10.88 above the current price. TROX currently public float of 113.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TROX was 1.18M shares.

TROX’s Market Performance

TROX stocks went down by -12.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.17% and a quarterly performance of -16.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Tronox Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.80% for TROX stocks with a simple moving average of -17.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $32 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for TROX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TROX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

TROX Trading at -19.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -18.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX fell by -12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.10. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw -22.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Nkosi Sipho Abednego, who sale 60,268 shares at the price of $23.18 back on May 26. After this action, Nkosi Sipho Abednego now owns 37,094 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $1,396,807 using the latest closing price.

Nkosi Sipho Abednego, the Director of Tronox Holdings plc, sale 28,732 shares at $23.10 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Nkosi Sipho Abednego is holding 97,362 shares at $663,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.16 for the present operating margin

+23.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tronox Holdings plc stands at +8.00. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.