Wall Street Pummels SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) After Recent Earnings Report

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) went up by 8.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.36. The company’s stock price has collected 15.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SAIL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAIL is at 1.78.

SAIL currently public float of 91.50M and currently shorts hold a 9.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAIL was 1.01M shares.

SAIL’s Market Performance

SAIL stocks went up by 15.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.83% and a quarterly performance of -14.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.68% for SAIL stocks with a simple moving average of -3.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SAIL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SAIL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $55 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIL reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for SAIL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to SAIL, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

SAIL Trading at 6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIL rose by +15.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.69. In addition, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIL starting from Summers Grady, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $39.27 back on Feb 18. After this action, Summers Grady now owns 239,949 shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $353,423 using the latest closing price.

BOCK WILLIAM G, the Director of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $40.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that BOCK WILLIAM G is holding 77,861 shares at $100,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.64 for the present operating margin

+76.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -2.95. The total capital return value is set at 0.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value -13.70, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Based on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL), the company’s capital structure generated 78.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.94. Total debt to assets is 33.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.