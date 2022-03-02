Wall Street Pummels James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) After Recent Earnings Report

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) went down by -19.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.02. The company’s stock price has collected -20.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :JRVR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JRVR is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for James River Group Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.86, which is $18.88 above the current price. JRVR currently public float of 36.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JRVR was 317.82K shares.

JRVR’s Market Performance

JRVR stocks went down by -20.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.86% and a quarterly performance of -20.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for James River Group Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.90% for JRVR stocks with a simple moving average of -34.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JRVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JRVR stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for JRVR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JRVR in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $35 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JRVR reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for JRVR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 07th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to JRVR, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

JRVR Trading at -22.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JRVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -24.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JRVR fell by -20.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.07. In addition, James River Group Holdings Ltd. saw -25.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JRVR starting from Brown Thomas Lynn, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $29.16 back on Nov 10. After this action, Brown Thomas Lynn now owns 3,000 shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd., valued at $87,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JRVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for James River Group Holdings Ltd. stands at +0.72. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.43. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR), the company’s capital structure generated 47.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.40. Total debt to assets is 9.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.