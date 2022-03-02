UserTesting Inc. (USER): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) went up by 27.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.98. The company’s stock price has collected 33.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UserTesting Inc. (NYSE :USER) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for UserTesting Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.90, which is $3.11 above the current price. USER currently public float of 116.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USER was 405.93K shares.

USER’s Market Performance

USER stocks went up by 33.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.77% and a quarterly performance of 11.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.59% for UserTesting Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.54% for USER stocks with a simple moving average of 26.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USER

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USER reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for USER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to USER, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

USER Trading at 35.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares surge +81.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USER rose by +33.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.29. In addition, UserTesting Inc. saw 25.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USER starting from Insight Holdings Group, LLC, who purchase 80,864 shares at the price of $8.08 back on Feb 25. After this action, Insight Holdings Group, LLC now owns 11,296,486 shares of UserTesting Inc., valued at $653,543 using the latest closing price.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC, the 10% Owner of UserTesting Inc., purchase 75,276 shares at $7.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Insight Holdings Group, LLC is holding 11,259,650 shares at $595,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.24 for the present operating margin

+70.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for UserTesting Inc. stands at -33.25. The total capital return value is set at -124.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.75.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.