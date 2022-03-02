The Chart for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) went up by 16.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.20. The company’s stock price has collected -22.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :HARP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.89, which is $20.75 above the current price. HARP currently public float of 30.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HARP was 276.54K shares.

HARP’s Market Performance

HARP stocks went down by -22.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.48% and a quarterly performance of -33.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.33% for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.65% for HARP stocks with a simple moving average of -49.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HARP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HARP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HARP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HARP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HARP reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for HARP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

HARP Trading at -21.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HARP fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. saw -47.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HARP starting from Erbez Georgia, who purchase 10,300 shares at the price of $8.10 back on Sep 22. After this action, Erbez Georgia now owns 19,215 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., valued at $83,430 using the latest closing price.

Wesche Holger, the Chief Scientific Officer of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Wesche Holger is holding 52,852 shares at $140,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HARP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-294.26 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stands at -286.10. The total capital return value is set at -58.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.33. Equity return is now at value -131.50, with -53.00 for asset returns.

Based on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP), the company’s capital structure generated 25.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.07. Total debt to assets is 7.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.