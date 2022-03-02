Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) went up by 18.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.73. The company’s stock price has collected 4.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SONN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SONN is at 0.62.

SONN currently public float of 58.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONN was 1.18M shares.

SONN’s Market Performance

SONN stocks went up by 4.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.71% and a quarterly performance of -47.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.77% for SONN stocks with a simple moving average of -54.37% for the last 200 days.

SONN Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONN rose by +15.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3027. In addition, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -26.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONN starting from Kenney Richard T, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Jun 09. After this action, Kenney Richard T now owns 50,000 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $23,100 using the latest closing price.

Mohan Pankaj, the Chairman, President and CEO of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., purchase 32,000 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mohan Pankaj is holding 354,266 shares at $49,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONN

Equity return is now at value -240.80, with -156.90 for asset returns.