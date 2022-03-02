Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) went up by 30.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.93. The company’s stock price has collected 41.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX :SKYH) Right Now?

The stock received ratings from analysts, though specific breakdown numbers were not provided.

Today, the average trading volume of SKYH was 590.71K shares.

SKYH’s Market Performance

SKYH stocks went up by 41.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 120.09% and a quarterly performance of 50.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.62% for Sky Harbour Group Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 95.51% for SKYH stocks with a simple moving average of 55.41% for the last 200 days.

SKYH Trading at 70.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.42%, as shares surge +137.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYH rose by +41.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Sky Harbour Group Corporation saw 49.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYH

Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.