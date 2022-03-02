Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) went up by 6.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.72. The company’s stock price has collected 11.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX :SVM) Right Now?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SVM is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Silvercorp Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.09, which is $2.57 above the current price. SVM currently public float of 169.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVM was 1.28M shares.

SVM’s Market Performance

SVM stocks went up by 11.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.40% and a quarterly performance of -3.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for Silvercorp Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.02% for SVM stocks with a simple moving average of -10.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVM

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SVM reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for SVM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2020.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to SVM, setting the target price at $4.35 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

SVM Trading at 10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +18.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM rose by +11.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc. saw 5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.24 for the present operating margin

+42.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stands at +24.14. The total capital return value is set at 14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.99. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.95.