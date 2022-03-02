Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) went down by -4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.62. The company’s stock price has collected -7.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/21/21 that U.S. Bancorp to Buy MUFG Union Bank for About $8 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :MUFG) Right Now?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MUFG is at 0.75.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

MUFG currently public float of 12.59B and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MUFG was 2.32M shares.

MUFG’s Market Performance

MUFG stocks went down by -7.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.45% and a quarterly performance of 9.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.70% for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.18% for MUFG stocks with a simple moving average of 2.59% for the last 200 days.

MUFG Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG fell by -7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw 7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 0.30 for asset returns.