Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) went down by -9.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.45. The company’s stock price has collected -12.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE :OEC) Right Now?

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OEC is at 1.75.

The average price from analysts is $24.86, which is $10.76 above the current price. OEC currently public float of 59.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OEC was 418.72K shares.

OEC’s Market Performance

OEC stocks went down by -12.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.92% and a quarterly performance of -20.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.40% for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.29% for OEC stocks with a simple moving average of -23.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OEC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OEC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OEC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on June 18th of the previous year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OEC reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $14.50. The rating they have provided for OEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to OEC, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

OEC Trading at -21.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -17.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OEC fell by -12.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.99. In addition, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. saw -23.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OEC starting from GALVIN KERRY A, who purchase 6,550 shares at the price of $15.58 back on Feb 28. After this action, GALVIN KERRY A now owns 34,893 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., valued at $102,039 using the latest closing price.

LINDSEY MARY A, the Director of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., purchase 10,000 shares at $15.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that LINDSEY MARY A is holding 25,179 shares at $150,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OEC

Equity return is now at value 47.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.