Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went up by 13.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s stock price has collected 14.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ :GRIL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Muscle Maker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00. GRIL currently public float of 13.54M and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRIL was 843.40K shares.

GRIL’s Market Performance

GRIL stocks went up by 14.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.80% and a quarterly performance of -50.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.37% for Muscle Maker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.10% for GRIL stocks with a simple moving average of -51.22% for the last 200 days.

GRIL Trading at -18.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.09%, as shares sank -19.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL rose by +14.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5551. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw -28.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRIL starting from Groenewald Ferdinand, who sale 19,285 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Feb 15. After this action, Groenewald Ferdinand now owns 0 shares of Muscle Maker Inc., valued at $11,185 using the latest closing price.

Frost Malcolm B., the Director of Muscle Maker Inc., purchase 4,951 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26, which means that Frost Malcolm B. is holding 11,747 shares at $5,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Equity return is now at value -104.20, with -62.40 for asset returns.